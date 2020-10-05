Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.04. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 823,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,114.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 853,045 shares of company stock worth $1,024,215. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.