Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.26.

OVV stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

