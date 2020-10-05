Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 234,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

