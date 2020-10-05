Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Raised to $12.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

