Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANL. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,477 shares in the company, valued at $693,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 78,984 shares of company stock worth $194,280 in the last ninety days. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 89,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

