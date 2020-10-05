Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $24,703.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,697,804 coins and its circulating supply is 9,565,376 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

