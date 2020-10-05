PayPie Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market capitalization of $726,163.95 and $1,961.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.01508123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00164272 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

