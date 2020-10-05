Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,103,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 721,991 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 581,568 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

