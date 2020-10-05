Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

NYSE PEB opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after buying an additional 358,723 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 130,226 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 306,293 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

