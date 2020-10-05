Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $28,271.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,744.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.02053254 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00576039 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,528,455 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

