PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $1,049,040.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,049,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph F. Mazzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $952,560.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $870,300.00.

PFSI opened at $59.96 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

