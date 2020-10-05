PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $533,666.25 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $533,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $442,800.00.

PFSI stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 63,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

