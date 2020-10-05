Piper Sandler Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $315.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.27.

TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $295.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,018 shares of company stock worth $38,746,621. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after acquiring an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

