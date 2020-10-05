Pirate Chain Trading Down 11.6% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $154,960.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 169,104,443 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

