PlayFuel (PLF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.03 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $69.42 million and $5.03 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

