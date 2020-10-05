Polkadot Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $330.39 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

