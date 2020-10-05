Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 559,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

