Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $21.43 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and $1.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00029025 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.01508123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00164272 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.