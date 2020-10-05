Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 56,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,494. The company has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Propetro will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

