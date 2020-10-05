Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PUMP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 56,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,494. Propetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Propetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Propetro will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

