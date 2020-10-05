ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. ProSight Global has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Anthony Arnold purchased 8,083 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProSight Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

