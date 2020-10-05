Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc (CVE:PHD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Providence Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 40,864 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017. Providence Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

