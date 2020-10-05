QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $793,239.80

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $793,239.80 and approximately $66,969.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 54.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

