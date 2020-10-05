Quark (QRK) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $1,217.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,576,735 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

