QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0053

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $675,447.00 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $24.68 and $24.43. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

