Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Rackla Metals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18.

About Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.