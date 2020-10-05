Rapids (RPD) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market cap of $941,191.92 and approximately $387.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.01508123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00164272 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

