Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 3,000 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,482. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 62.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 921,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 354,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 331,458 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 47.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 175,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 171.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 200.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 109,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.