Raymond James Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

