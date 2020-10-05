RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.65 Million

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce sales of $150.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.50 million and the lowest is $147.04 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $181.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $621.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.20 million to $637.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $656.52 million, with estimates ranging from $611.04 million to $695.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

