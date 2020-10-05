Revain Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Revain has a total market capitalization of $120.94 million and $478,940.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Kuna, BitForex, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

