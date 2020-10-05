Reviewing Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Starbucks (OTCMKTS:SBUX)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Starbucks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 127.27 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Starbucks $26.51 billion 3.82 $3.60 billion $2.83 30.59

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baristas Coffee and Starbucks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Starbucks 0 13 15 0 2.54

Starbucks has a consensus price target of $85.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Starbucks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Starbucks 5.56% -22.26% 6.26%

Risk & Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, indicating that its stock price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starbucks beats Baristas Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Tazo, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Frappuccino, Starbucks Reserve, Princi, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, and Starbucks VIA brand names. As of April 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 30,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

