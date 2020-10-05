Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

RBBN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,308.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

