RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Investec lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,234. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

