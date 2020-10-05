Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $222.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $56,056.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,306.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,499. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

