Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) Director Sells C$42,500.00 in Stock

Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,843.16.

Shares of RYO stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. Rio Silver Inc has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

