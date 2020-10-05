Rise Price Tops $0.0068 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 60.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Rise has a market cap of $1.09 million and $692.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000387 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 161,160,023 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

