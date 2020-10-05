Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $227.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $4.64 on Monday, hitting $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,507. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $203.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,997 shares of company stock worth $64,748,429 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $10,273,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 166.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

