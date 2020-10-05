Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, September 28th. Main First Bank cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.55 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.