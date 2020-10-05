Safe Haven Reaches One Day Volume of $597,423.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $6.79 million and $597,423.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

