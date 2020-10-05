SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $38.55 on Thursday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.