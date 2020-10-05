SCRIV NETWORK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $16,636.83 and $24.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

