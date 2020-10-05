Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.26.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $193.08 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,972 shares of company stock worth $28,422,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.