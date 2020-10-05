Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Buys A$33,000.00 in Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ralph Craven purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

