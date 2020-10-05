SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $26.84 on Friday. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

