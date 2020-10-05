Shivom (OMX) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05081922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

