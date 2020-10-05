Short Interest in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Decreases By 10.6%

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after buying an additional 228,530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,526,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after buying an additional 85,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.80.
NASDAQ TECH opened at $246.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.12. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $286.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
BIO-TECHNE Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
