Short Interest in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Declines By 10.1%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,287 shares of company stock worth $80,134 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 87.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in bluebird bio by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

