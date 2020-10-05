Short Interest in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Decreases By 9.5%

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFMK opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -3.25. iFresh has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Get iFresh alerts:

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.