Short Interest in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Declines By 9.3%

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 22,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

